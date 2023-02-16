wx021623

The timing isn't exact but here's the best guess from the National Weather Service on the arrival of stormy weather this evening.

 National Weather Service

The latest: 

An approaching cold front brings a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms  across Northwest Georgia this evening and a lower threat to other parts of the state's western edge into early Friday. The main threats are gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes and periods of heavy rain. We'll see around an inch of rain from late Thursday into early Friday. 

