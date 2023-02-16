An approaching cold front brings a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms across Northwest Georgia this evening and a lower threat to other parts of the state's western edge into early Friday. The main threats are gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes and periods of heavy rain. We'll see around an inch of rain from late Thursday into early Friday.
The forecast:
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.