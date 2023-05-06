Mostly drizzle through Sunday and then a potential for storms on Monday.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
