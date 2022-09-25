The latest:
Isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Georgia today as a weak cold front moves through.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian may bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall to portions of north and central Georgia late next week into the weekend.
Ian was moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Cloudy with light rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 79F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
