Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain, mostly middle 70s to start the week. No tricks in Halloween forecast. Oct 31, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The rain should be out of here by midday with mostly sunny skies to follow. All clear for Halloween with temperatures in the 60s between 6 and 8 p.m. The forecast:Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Gorgeous weekend to be followed by highs next week in the upper 70s. Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, mid to upper 70s all weekend after chilly week. Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m., Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wind chill of 35 so far today. Ware Mechanical weather: This morning's low will be near record territory; freeze warning through 10 a.m. Ware Mechanical weather: A new freeze warning in place for overnight; Wednesday's low was 31, just missing the record. Today's Weather Right Now 59° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 89% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:59:44 AM Sunset: 06:48:20 PM Today Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abrams, Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate Obama urges Georgians to turn out for Democrats Iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 State & Region New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations Kemp, Abrams: Same gubernatorial candidates, different race Man pleads guilty to damaging Atlanta federal building with Molotov cocktail during protest