Outlook: Showers and embedded thunderstorms will be ongoing early Wednesday. Strong to locally damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are possible within this activity. Additionally, windy conditions can be expected outside of any thunderstorms through the day Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph expected and locally higher wind gusts possible in the mountains.
Rain: The heaviest rain was to fall overnight through mid morning. About two thirds of an inch was expected.
Winds: Wind advisory until midnight. Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers between 10am and 11am. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Rain and a few thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.