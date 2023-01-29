The latest:
About a half inch of rain today into Monday, contributing to an already soggy January. We've already seen 7.05 inches this month and a foot of rain since Dec. 1.
Heavy rainfall will be possible in portions of central Georgia tonight as widespread showers move across the area, which could lead to isolated flash flooding and river flooding. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in portions of central Georgia tonight.
Ahead: Widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday across north and central Georgia. Heavy rainfall will also be possible on Thursday and Friday.
Today: Showers, mainly after noon. High near 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
