Ware Mechanical weather: Snow possible overnight Thursday, Friday morning; look for 10 degrees the morning of Christmas Eve. Dec 19, 2022

The forecast:

Monday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night: Rain likely before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 21.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.