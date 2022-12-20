From the National Weather Service: The main story continues to be the extremely cold temperatures that are expected to spill across Georgia, Thursday night into Friday morning. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s and lower 30s on Friday across much of the area, with lows bottoming out between 5 and 20 degrees Friday night. Factor in the gusty winds that will occur with this powerful storm system, and wind chill values could get as cold as 5 to 15 below zero for parts of north Georgia.
Across mainly north and west Georgia, the potential for some wintry precipitation exists as well, as rain quickly changes to snow before ending late Thursday night into Friday morning. Any accumulations are expected to minimal, generally less than an inch, but the concern for icy conditions, even due to residual water on the roads, will increase as temperatures drop well below freezing by Friday morning.
Advance precautions from the cold:
From Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services: "Because of the extremely cold weather that is forecast for the end of this week, the good folks at the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter and Tabernacle Church are setting up a warming shelter at the church (31 Douglas St, Cartersville).
Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. the next mornings.
Saturday: 7 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday: 5 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. Monday.
For more: Justin Greene at 770-607-0610 or Rusty Gunter at 470-601-3090.
From Rome Community Kitchen: Because of "the inclement weather headed our way, Community Kitchen will extend its hours on Friday, Dec. 23, until 3 p.m. If you or an organization would like to volunteer on this day, please send an email to info@rocoki.org".
The forecast:
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a slight chance of snow between 8am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.