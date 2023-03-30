wxthur0330

The Storm Prediction Center reports a potentially widespread severe thunderstorm episode is forecast for Friday for portions of the central U.S. Intense, damaging gusts and tornadoes are the main hazards expected with storms during the afternoon into the overnight. (The map shows some concerns again for Northwest Georgia).

 National Weather Service

The latest:

We're looking at an instant replay of last Friday night's weather -- rain and storms possible basically from sundown to sunrise. At least three-quarters of an inch of rain expected with the highest chance of stormy weather between 2 and 7 a.m. Saturday. 

