The Storm Prediction Center reports a potentially widespread severe thunderstorm episode is forecast for Friday for portions of the central U.S. Intense, damaging gusts and tornadoes are the main hazards expected with storms during the afternoon into the overnight. (The map shows some concerns again for Northwest Georgia).
We're looking at an instant replay of last Friday night's weather -- rain and storms possible basically from sundown to sunrise. At least three-quarters of an inch of rain expected with the highest chance of stormy weather between 2 and 7 a.m. Saturday.
The forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.