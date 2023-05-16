The latest:
Scattered afternoon showers and storms are forecast each day through Saturday. Isolated severe thunderstorms may be possible across North Georgia on Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
