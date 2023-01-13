The latest:
Aftermath: The storm front knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. A handful of outages remained early Friday.
Rainfall was around three quarters of an inch and heavy at times.
Gusts topped 40 mph at the airport.
The Oostanaula River should crest today at 16 feet; flood stage is 25 feet.
Today: The forecast mentions snow but it might be too warm. It was 44 degrees at 5 a.m.
Friday: A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
