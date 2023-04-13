The latest:
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday. A few storms could become strong to severe on Thursday with gusty winds or an isolated, brief tornado possible.
Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible for portions of the area from Saturday night into Sunday.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
