wx031523
National Weather Service

The latest:

  • Freeze warning until 11 this morning.
  • New freeze watch from 2 until 10 a.m. Thursday.
  • Inch-plus of rain Friday into early Saturday morning.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In