Wednesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
