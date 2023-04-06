wxthu0406
National Weather Service

The latest:

We set a record of 89 degrees on Wednesday, topping the 88 set on April 5, 2010. The normal high for this time of year: 71 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In