The latest:
We set a record of 89 degrees on Wednesday, topping the 88 set on April 5, 2010. The normal high for this time of year: 71 degrees.
We set a record of 89 degrees on Wednesday, topping the 88 set on April 5, 2010. The normal high for this time of year: 71 degrees.
Easter Weekend is looking like a wet one, especially Saturday. We could see up to two inches of rain between today and Sunday afternoon with much of it coming on Saturday. Our summer preview of 80-plus degree days will be replaced by upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Cloudy with showers. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.