Ware Mechanical weather: Record high due today and then a gradual slip into the mid 70s. Election Day: Sunny and 78, gusts to 15 mph. Nov 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The record for Nov. 7 is 82 degrees so we should beat it by at least a degree today.The forecast:Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.1 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Low 80s, light rain through Monday. Plus: Let's do the time warp again Sunday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Near-record highs this Saturday and Sunday. Slight chance of rain, too. Ware Mechanical weather: Highs from 78 to 82 up next; remember to 'fall back' early Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Record heat expected today and Monday; cooler by Wednesday. Ware Mechanical weather: Temperatures to remain about 10 degrees above normal into next week. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 58% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:05:56 AM Sunset: 05:41:55 PM Today Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax Conservation group running political ad opposing titanium mine near Okefenokee Georgia Power watchdogs next up in rate case hearings State & Region New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor’s race Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones