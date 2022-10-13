Ware Mechanical weather: Rain clears out with highs of 80 over the weekend and then much cooler. Oct 13, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Wednesday's drizzle will give way to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and 80 by the weekend. Much cooler next week.The forecast:Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: A little warmer today through Thursday; soggy Wednesday night possible. Ware Mechanical weather: Clear, blue skies with a high of 75; one more morning in the 40s (for now). Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of rain tonight into Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s; storms possible. Ware Mechanical weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: A great day to be alive in Northwest Georgia: Sunny and 72; overnight low: 41. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 40% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:44:32 AM Sunset: 07:08:49 PM Today Chance of a morning shower. Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on ACT Kemp leading Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied COVID, monkeypox on decline in Georgia State & Region Walker addresses supporters – but not recent allegations – during campaign stop Wawa announces plans to expand to Georgia with first store opening in 2024 Walker, Warnock PACs launch dueling personal attack ads