Skies should clear after sunrise but at least 12 degrees cooler than Friday.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming sunny by afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
