High of 79 today; low of 58 possible Tuesday morning. We're tracking light rain through the weekend as well.
The forecast:
Saturday: Showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.