Showers and thunderstorms are possible from late Tuesday night into the weekend.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 72F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy with showers. High 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
