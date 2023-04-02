Gorgeous day ahead with sunny skies, high of 71. About a third of an inch of rain due Monday
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Lots of sunshine. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.