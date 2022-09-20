Ware Mechanical weather: Our late-summer 90s flashback ends Friday with a 10-degree drop. Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We'll see highs in the low 90s today through Thursday and then a refreshing Friday with a high of 81 and low of 56. Cloudless skies continue.The forecast:Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Keep those flip flops handy as summer roads back Tuesday through Thursday. Ware Mechanical weather: Full reverse as temperatures to climb back to 90s just as fall gets close. Ware Mechanical weather: Nothing but 90s starting Monday with mostly clear skies. Ware Mechanical weather: After another cool morning, look for sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Summer's final weekend will be a warm one: upper 80s, sunny skies. Today's Weather Right Now 66° Clear Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 13% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:27:36 AM Sunset: 07:40:22 PM Today Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Historic bridge built by African American rededicated at Stone Mountain Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record Port of Savannah posts another monthly cargo record State & Region State senators hear calls for more equity in school funding Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states ￼ Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure