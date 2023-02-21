Maybe a tenth of an inch of rain but a high of 72 with more to come.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.