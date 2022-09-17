Ware Mechanical weather: Nothing but 90s starting Monday with mostly clear skies. Sep 17, 2022 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:No records are in jeopardy but we're in for a run in the low to mid 90s starting Monday well into next week. The normal for this time of year: 84 degrees.The forecast:a Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: A break from the rain -- and the heat, at least Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: Lows in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings; highs in the 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Blue skies, cooler mornings through Thursday; highs in the mid 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Full reverse as temperatures to climb back to 90s just as fall gets close. Ware Mechanical weather: Quarter-inch of rain likely today, into Sunday. Tuesday morning's low could be in upper 50s. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 17% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:25:31 AM Sunset: 07:44:37 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State senators hear calls for more equity in school funding Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states ￼ Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure State & Region Georgia job numbers reach all-time high Former lawmaker confirmed sole judge of Statewide Business Court Warnock, Walker agree to Oct. 14 debate in Savannah