Ware Mechanical weather: No rain, highs near 90 -- and slightly cooler mornings throughout the weekend. Aug 12, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:A dry weekend ahead with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Look for the overnight lows to be in the mid 60s, a few notches below normal.The forecast:Friday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain today stretching into Thursday; highs in the upper 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: Triple-digit heat index due again today but a tad cooler to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 80s for most of the week ahead with a little rain each day. Ware Mechanical weather: Mostly light rain today, Friday and mostly clear for the weekend; highs in the upper 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: A little cooler with a high of 88; light rain expected. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 50% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:59:43 AM Sunset: 08:30:52 PM Today Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun. High 88F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. Less humid. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp announces $2B tax rebate proposal Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance State & Region Stacey Abrams tests positive for coronavirus Georgia school districts encouraged to apply for EPA funding Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor