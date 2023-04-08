Another round of Saturday morning storms has left the area swamped with some roads covered with high water and trees down. Power outages were at 1,800 customers at one point but by 9:20 a.m., only 200 were without service.
At least 2.68 inches of rain has fallen since midnight with more on the way. That's on top of three quarters of an inch that fell on Friday.
Here are some additional concerns from Floyd E-911 as of around 9 a.m.:
TREES DOWN BLOCKING ROADS AT THESE LOCATIONS:
SHORTER AVE AT HORSELEG CREEK RD
RADIO SPRINGS RD AT HORSELEG CREEK RD
50 LULL RD
BROADUS RD / ASHLAND PARK BLVD
HIGH WATER
JOHN DAVENPORT IN FRONT OF THE FIRST STATION
212 N ELM ST
E HERMITAGE RD AND NEW HERMITAGE RD
1226 RUSH CHAPEL RD
FLOWERY BRANCH RD / CINNAMON LN
126 CLEMENTS RD
WAYSIDE RD AT POTTS RD
WARD MTN RD AT MARGLEN INDUSTRIES
824 SHANNON CIR
SELMAN RD AT HWY 27
SOME OF THESE ROADS MAY NOT BE PASSABLE AT THIS TIME
The forecast:
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 53. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.