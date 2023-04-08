wxtree0408

A large tree is down on Horseleg just off Shorter Avenue this morning.

 Courtesy of Charles Craton

Another round of Saturday morning storms has left the area swamped with some roads covered with high water and trees down. Power outages were at 1,800 customers at one point but by 9:20 a.m., only 200 were without service.

At least 2.68 inches of rain has fallen since midnight with more on the way. That's on top of three quarters of an inch that fell on Friday.

