Ware Mechanical weather: Much warmer today and Wednesday with light rain through midday. Jan 17, 2023

The latest:Probably a quarter inch of rain through midday today with another round late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

The forecast:
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.