Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Friday and again on Sunday and with periods of heavy rain and dangerous lightning possible.
We'll see an inch-plus of rain today into Friday.
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.