The latest:
For the latest, click Nicole.
From the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service:
"Following improved organization overnight, Nicole is now #TSNicole. With a noted shift in the official track to the north and west (further tweaks to the track are possible), what are impacts to north and central GA looking like right now?
"Impacts look to be maximized across far southeast central Georgia, where rainfall totals of up to 4" and gusts to 40 mph are possible. Gusty winds (tropical-storm force at times) may arrive as early as Thursday morning and could span most of the state."
On our radar: We'll see more than an inch of rain late Thursday into Friday with much cooler air moving in for the weekend. Saturday's high: 57.
Another record: Rome set a high temperature record again Tuesday at 84 degrees; the old record was 81. We tied a record Sunday and set the new standard on Monday as well.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
