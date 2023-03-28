Thunderstorms are possible again by the weekend.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Cloudy. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
