The storm prediction center says there's a marginal risk for severe weather across most of Georgia with a slice of Northwest Georgia at risk for tougher weather. Main hazards are damaging winds and an  isolated tornado.

 National Weather Service

The latest: 

Increasing concerns about the rain and storms due here Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe overnight. About an inch of rain expected.

