The storm prediction center says there's a marginal risk for severe weather across most of Georgia with a slice of Northwest Georgia at risk for tougher weather. Main hazards are damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Increasing concerns about the rain and storms due here Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe overnight. About an inch of rain expected.
Thursday's high: 84.
The forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. High near 80. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.