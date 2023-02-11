The latest:
Rain: Just over an inch here, between noon today and midday Sunday.
Snow: Slight chance between 6 and 8 a.m. Sunday
Outlook: Periods of wintry precipitation likely across north and portions of central Georgia tonight through Sunday morning. Snow accumulations up to a few inches will be possible along the mountaintops and ridgeline of far northern Georgia roughly above 2,000 feet (Rome is at roughly 600 feet). A light dusting of snow is possible in other portions of the forecast area generally north of a line from Columbus to Macon to Augusta.
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s over most of north Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other impacts
Saturday: Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 54. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 37. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday: Rain and snow likely before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
