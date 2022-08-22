Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through next Friday. Each day, a few storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.
The forecast:
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.