Ware Mechanical weather: Mostly clear and a little cooler through Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s. Aug 13, 2022

The forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.