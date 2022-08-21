The latest:
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected today. A few storms may become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Isolated flash flooding may occur with heavy rainfall.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
