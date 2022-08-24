Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through Monday. Each day a few storms could become strong to severe capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.
The forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.