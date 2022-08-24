The latest:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible through Monday. Each day a few storms could become strong to severe capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

