Ware Mechanical weather: Mid to upper 40s today, Friday with lows in the 20s; a bit warmer by Saturday Jan 26, 2023

The latest:A few cooler, drier days with rain possible again late Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast:Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 29.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.Sunday: Showers. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.