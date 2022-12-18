The latest:
We won't see a white Christmas, per the current forecast, but we're in for a cold one. Snow showers remain in the forecast early Friday follow by lows Saturday morning of 10 degrees (that's not the wild chill).
Today: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Areas of frost after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Monday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night: Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Abundant sunshine. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds light and variable.
