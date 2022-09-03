The latest:
Scattered thunderstorms are possible area-wide from Saturday through Thursday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Labor Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the morning. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
