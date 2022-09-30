Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 70s with some gusts but little rain for Ian as the storm stays far to our east. Sep 30, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Our impact from Ian gets smaller by the hour. We'll see some gusts and maybe two tenths of an inch of rain today through Saturday. The situation is much different along the Georgia coast. Latest on Ian from the National Hurricane Center.The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler week ahead; Georgia begins Hurricane Ian preparations today. Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain to start Sunday with more possible later in the week from Tropical Storm Ian. Ware Mechanical weather: All eyes on Ian as category 4 hurricane targets Southwest Florida; Georgia hunkers down. Low to mid 70s through Thursday with some cool nights. Ware Mechanical weather: Georgia prepares for Ian after Florida hit hard. Cooler weekend due with some rain, wind. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 40s forecast for Thursday morning. We could see 2 inches of rain from Ian Friday into Saturday. Today's Weather Right Now 49° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 10% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:34:46 AM Sunset: 07:26:21 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics State & Region Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia Ossoff introduces federal prison oversight bill State university system awards record number of degrees