Outlook: There is the potential for multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms on Sunday through Tuesday, with strong to severe storms and isolated flash flooding possible.
We're expecting another inch of rain between this afternoon and midday Monday.
The forecast:
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.