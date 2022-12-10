Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 60s with a half-inch of rain today, sunny start to the new week. Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Another half-inch of rain due today, adding to an already soggy week.The forecast:Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Nearly two inches of rain due; first showers start this morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog until 9 a.m.; stuck in the 70s, at least through Friday, and then a little cooler. Oostanaula crests at 18.21 feet. Ware Mechanical weather: A bit cooler today into the weekend with a third of an inch of rain on the way. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory for Bartow, Gordon counties. A high of 71 as the last of the rain moves out. It will stay warm into the weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: 2.63 inches of rain so far; election day forecast see some rain, high of 63. Today's Weather Right Now 56° Cloudy Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 90% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:35:40 AM Sunset: 05:30:48 PM Today Generally cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region As overdoses soar in Georgia, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation As overdoses soar, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone State & Region State tax revenues down slightly in November State tax revenues down slightly in November Interior secretary asks state to deny permits for titanium mine near Okefenokee