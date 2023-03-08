High fire danger this afternoon and evening as low humidity expected.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with the main threats at this time being gusty winds and frequent lightning. Low temps on Sunday night following the front could also warrant a frost advisory for much of north Georgia.
Latest estimate: 1.40 inches of rain from Thursday midmorning into Friday.
Tuesday's high was 80 degrees, well above our average of 62 for this time of year but below the record (88).
The forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.