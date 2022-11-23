Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 60s today and Thanksgiving, a bit cooler for the weekend; rain hang around through Sunday. Nov 23, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A high in the mid 60s with some afternoon and evening rain on the way for Thanksgiving. National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We'll stay in the low to mid 60s for much of the holiday weekend but rain will be part of it, too. We could see up to two inches between Thursday night and Sunday morning. The forecast:Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Ware Mechanical weather: Another cold morning ahead and then a bit warmer to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Around 40 degrees tor tonight's high school football playoff games -- at kickoff. Cold weekend ahead. Ware Mechanical weather: A high of 65 on Thanksgiving with afternoon, evening showers expected. Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 60s by Wednesday with a hint of rain Tuesday and on Thanksgiving. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 16% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:20:56 AM Sunset: 05:32:16 PM Today Sunshine and some clouds. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol Counties gearing up for weekend early voting ahead of Senate runoff New initiative seeks to increase the diversity of companies that contract with the state State & Region Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff