Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 20s due Monday morning with a warmer, wetter week to follow. Nov 20, 2022

The latest:Widespread rain chances return in the middle of next week, but no hazards are expected at this time.

The forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.