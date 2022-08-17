The latest:

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Monday, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Some storms may become strong to severe. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams is possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the next several days.

