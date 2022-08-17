Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Monday, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Some storms may become strong to severe. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams is possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the next several days.
The forecast:
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.