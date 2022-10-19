Ware Mechanical weather: Low of 34 (so far) as freeze warning continues; more cold Thursday morning and then we begin to warm up. Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Freeze warning through 10 a.m. this morning.Thursday: Freeze watch from midnight until 10 a.m. At 4:45 a.m., the morning low was 34 degrees. The record for Oct. 19 is 30 degrees set in 1978; the normal low: 47 degrees (The Weather Channel).The forecast:Wednesday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Wednesday Night: Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Thursday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Subfreezing temperatures (OK, 31 degrees) due Wednesday, Thursday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: First freeze warning of the season for Chattooga, Gordon counties on Tuesday morning and then a freeze warning for the region Wednesday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Inch-plus of rain so far this morning; some power outages. Storms will clear out with mid 70s today, 80 by the weekend and then cooler. Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m., Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wind chill of 35 so far today. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 80s today and Sunday; high of 55, low of 31 on Tuesday. Today's Weather Right Now 33° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 0% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:49:25 AM Sunset: 07:01:19 PM Today Abundant sunshine. Widespread frost likely. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few passing clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abrams launches campaign bus tour Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage State & Region Secretary of state candidates debate democracy and elections Attorney general candidates spar over abortion, crime Jones, Bailey level sharp exchanges in lieutenant governor debate