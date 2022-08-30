Ware Mechanical weather: Low 90s to hang over our area through Thursday with a little rain possible, too. Aug 30, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Scattered thunderstorms are possible for portions of the area through Sunday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds possible.The forecast:Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: About a third of an inch of rain today; highs of 90 Saturday and Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Another dose of summer -- low 90s, heat index near 100. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid to upper 80s with an inch of rain spread through Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: An all-90s weekend with light rain through Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Light rain with highs near 90 into the new week. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 47% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM Sunset: 08:08:57 PM Today Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former Statesboro councilman headed to prison for tax evasion Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference State & Region Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia Former state employee charged in fraud scheme Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program