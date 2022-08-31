Ware Mechanical weather: Low 90s through Friday and then a tad cooler; half-inch of weekend rain likely. Aug 31, 2022 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:HThe forecast: Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: About a third of an inch of rain today; highs of 90 Saturday and Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Another dose of summer -- low 90s, heat index near 100. Ware Mechanical weather: An all-90s weekend with light rain through Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Light rain with highs near 90 into the new week. Ware Mechanical weather: After 93 on Saturday, at least 90 today through Thursday. Today's Weather Right Now 72° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 21% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:13:35 AM Sunset: 08:07:47 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp announces $250 million for parks and recreation in low-income communities Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity State & Region Former Statesboro councilman headed to prison for tax evasion Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia