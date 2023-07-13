wx0713

The latest: Thunderstorms are expected to become scattered and expand areawide on Thursday through early next week. Frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with stronger storms.

Look for a quarter inch of rain today into Friday, and then twice that much on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In