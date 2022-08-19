The latest:
Half-inch of rain today and maybe that much again on Sunday with showers in between.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
